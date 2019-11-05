Police investigate man’s death after disturbance at Clearwater McDonald’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating the death of a man after he created a disturbance at a McDonald’s.

According to police, the man rode his bike to the McDonald’s on South Missouri Avenue and started acting erratically.

Witnesses said the man was being violent and yelling.

According to police, an employee restrained the man after he attempted to jump over and push his way behind the front counter.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When officers responded Monday evening just before 6:30 p.m., the man became unresponsive and was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

