Police investigate man’s death after disturbance at Clearwater McDonald’s

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating the death of a man after he created a disturbance at a McDonald’s.

According to police, the man rode his bike to the McDonald’s on South Missouri Avenue and started acting erratically.

Witnesses said the man was being violent and yelling.

According to police, an employee restrained the man after he attempted to jump over and push his way behind the front counter.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When officers responded Monday evening just before 6:30 p.m., the man became unresponsive and was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar