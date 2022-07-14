PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department said it is now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.

Officers responded to an abandoned home on Park Boulevard on Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m., where they found a deceased man inside, identified as 65-year-old Joseph Alan Maiden.

Police said a friend of the Maiden stopped by to see him and found him dead.

Detectives said they determined Maiden died from blunt force trauma to the upper body. They do not believe it was a random act.

PPPD said an investigation found Maiden had been living at the abandoned home for an “extended period of time.”

The investigation is ongoing.