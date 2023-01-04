ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified the two people fatally struck by a SUV in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said Jennifer Perman, 51, was heading south on Gulf Boulevard in a GMC Yukon XL SUV when she hit two pedestrians: 61-year-old Brian Allen and 63-year-old Jane Allen.

The pedestrians were not in a designated crosswalk, according to deputies. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was not speeding or impaired at the time of the crash.