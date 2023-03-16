ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police helped a trapper wrangle a 10-foot-long gator on Thursday.

St. Pete police said the 400-pound gator was removed from the 3000 block of 59th Avenue South and was “quite a handful.”

Neighbors told police officers that the gator was getting too close to kids playing in the area and wasn’t afraid of people.

Officers helped the trapper get the gator in the back of his truck.

“Hard to believe alligator trapping used to be part of the police academy requirements not too long ago!! We’re happy to keep our distance and let the pro wrangle it in,” the police department posted on Facebook.