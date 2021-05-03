Police: Gulfport dance instructor arrested for having inappropriate relationship with teen student

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have arrested a Gulfport dance instructor after investigators say he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Police say 52-year-old Servy Gallardo was charged Monday with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Gallardo teaches at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, located at 1500 58th Street S in Gulfport.

Police say detectives are concerned that there could be more victims.

If you have any information or know someone who has been victimized by Gallardo to call the SPPD at 727-893-7780.