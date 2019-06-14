Police found missing 77-year-old woman with dementia

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police say 77-year-old Betty Jane Sofia has been found safe in Hillsborough County.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Largo Police Department needs your help finding a missing 77-year-old woman.

According to police, Betty Jane Sofia, was last seen on Tuesday.

Police described Sofia to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Sofia is most likely driving a black 2002 Jeep Liberty with a Florida license plate EGYY46.

Police say they confirmed her vehicle was last seen on Clearwater Largo Road and 10th Avenue NW in Largo, Florida, Thursday at 1:03 p.m. heading north.

Sofia is in the early stages of dementia and does not have a cell phone with her, according to police.

If you have seen Sofia or her vehicle, or know any information, please contact the Largo Police Department at 727 587-6730.