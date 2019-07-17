Police, fire rescue investigating near-drowning behind Shepard’s Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Fire and Rescue in addition to Clearwater Police are investigating a near-drowning that happened behind Shepard’s Beach.

They responded to a call just before 2 p.m. The call came from behind Shepard’s Beach Resort, located at 601 S. Gulfview Boulevard.

Police say an adult male was pulled from the water and was given CPR at the scene before being taken to Morton Plant Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

A witness of the near-drowning spoke to 8 On Your Side’s Peter Bernard. Cesar Cardoso is in town visiting with his wife from Provo, Utah. They were also out swimming behind Shepard’s Beach Resort when Cardoso noticed a body floating nearby.

He said he call 911 and once paramedics arrived, they performed CPR on the man for 30 minutes.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.