Police find stash of luxury car key fobs after burglary suspect arrested in St. Pete

Pinellas County

Source: St. Pete Police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you missing the keys to your luxury vehicle?

Police in St. Petersburg shared a photo on Facebook showing dozens of key fobs for luxury vehicles, including Mercedes-Benzs, BMWs, Land Rovers.

Police discovered the stash of key fobs after responding to a recent car burglary. They also found credit cards, three stolen guns and a stolen vehicle.

Police said Daquan Sheppard, 21, was arrested in connection with the burglary. He faces two counts of vehicle burglary, one count of auto theft, one count of fraud from the use of a stolen credit card and six counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators suspect he may have committed similar crimes in other counties. Those with information are asked to call detectives.

