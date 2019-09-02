Police: Drunk driver hits car in Clearwater parking lot, then car owner who told him to stop

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is behind bars facing several charges after police say he drove drunk and hit another person’s car twice, then hit the person for telling him to stop.

Clearwater police say 64-year-old Charles Voight pulled his truck into a parking spot on South Belcher Road in Clearwater just before 7 p.m. Thursday and hit another person’s car. An arrest report says Voight then backed out of the parking spot and hit the other car a second time before starting to drive off.

According to police, the owner of the other car saw what happened and tried to stop Voight to exchange information with him.

The man says he yelled to Voight, “Stop, you just hit my car” and stood in front of Voight’s truck. According to the arrest report, Voight told the victim to shut up and get out of his way.

Police say Voight then backed into another unoccupied vehicle and pulled forward toward the victim. The victim was hit by the car on his left side and knocked to the ground, the arrest report says.

Voight then left the scene, according to the arrest report, but was later stopped by Clearwater police officers.

Police say Voight showed signs of impairment and had the strong odor of alcohol on his breath when he was taken into custody but refused to perform sobriety tests or submit to a breath test. According to the arrest report, officers found two 32 oz. beer cans – one empty and one half-empty – in Voight’s truck.

Voight was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, driving without a license (third offense), refusal to submit to testing and DUI (third or subsequent offense.)