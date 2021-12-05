Police: Drunk driver causes 3 car crash killing 1, injuring others

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he caused a three-car crash that left one dead early Saturday morning.

Police say Marino Ceballos-Hernandez was driving his Toyota SUV along East Bay Dr around 1:30 a.m. when he tried to pass another car in front of him. As he tried to pass, Ceballos-Hernandez clipped the vehicle before swerving into oncoming traffic and striking a Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was killed and a rear-seated passenger was injured.

Police add that Ceballos-Hernandez showed signs of impairment. A blood test later revealed a BAC of 0.137. The legal limit in Florida is a BAC of 0.08.

Authorities say thick fog covered the roadway at the time of the crash.