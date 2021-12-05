Police: Drunk driver causes 3 car crash killing 1, injuring others

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was charged with vehicular homicide after police say he caused a three-car crash that left one dead early Saturday morning.

Police say Marino Ceballos-Hernandez was driving his Toyota SUV along East Bay Dr around 1:30 a.m. when he tried to pass another car in front of him. As he tried to pass, Ceballos-Hernandez clipped the vehicle before swerving into oncoming traffic and striking a Nissan head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was killed and a rear-seated passenger was injured.

Police add that Ceballos-Hernandez showed signs of impairment. A blood test later revealed a BAC of 0.137. The legal limit in Florida is a BAC of 0.08.

Authorities say thick fog covered the roadway at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss