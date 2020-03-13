Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a 19-year-old was shot before he crashed his car into a home in St. Petersburg. He later died.

Police said Diontae Burr was shot in the 3800 block of 38th Street South late Thursday night.

He drove a short distance before crashing into a home.

Burr was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 727-893-7780.

