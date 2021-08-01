Police: Death of 2 men in St. Pete believed to be connected, investigations underway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are conducting two homicide investigations Sunday night believed to be connected with one another.

The St. Petersburg Police Department Public Information Officer Sandra Bentil says multiple 911 calls came in around 7 p.m., one for a “suspicious circumstance” in the 3200 block of 11th Avenue South and the other for a report of a person bleeding in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue North.

When police arrived, Bentil says they found a man dead at each of the scenes.

The deaths are believed to be caused by shootings and are connected as those involved are known to each other, according to police.

Officers say there is no current threat or danger to the surrounding communities.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

Just a night prior, St. Pete police found 27-year-old Joana Peca dead inside of her car from an apparent gunshot wound. Peca’s two young children were also in the car, however, they were thankfully unharmed.

Bentil says the police department has noticed an uptick in shooting-related deaths so far this year.

“We are at a higher level of shooting deaths this year than in past. It’s tragic. It’s absolutely tragic that we have this many people deceased at this point in the year. Normally, these are numbers that we see at the end of the year,” she said.

No other information has been provided at this time, however, Bentil says more information should be released early in the week.