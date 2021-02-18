Police: Crash involving bicyclist causes road closures in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police and fire rescue crews are currently on the scene of a serious crash on US 19.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of US 19 between Sunset Point Road and Enterprise Road.

Police say a bicyclist was hit at Dimmitt Drive and was taken to the hospital via a medical helicopter.

The northbound service lanes are closed at this time as an investigation is done.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.