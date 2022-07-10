CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested on Friday after allegedly sending a sexually explicit video of a woman to her fiancé and others without her permission.

According to an arrest report, Jose Arvelo, 28, texted a sexually explicit video of a woman to her fiancé. The victim told the Clearwater Police Department that Arvelo did not have permission to share the video and that there was a reasonable expectation that such material would remain private.

Arvelo reportedly told the victim over the phone that he shared the explicit video and photos with other people, not just her fiancé. The arrest report did not specify the relationship between Arvelo and the victim.

The victim told police that the incident caused substantial emotional distress.

Arvelo was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was charged with sexual cyber harassment and stalking.