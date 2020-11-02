Police: Clearwater man attends political rally, calls Trump fans Nazis, assaults deputy

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Sunday for mocking Trump supporters at a political rally in Palm Harbor then assaulting a police officer, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Scott Rexroat showed up at the rally at Nebraska Avenue and US-19 wearing a rebel flag, a Trump mask, and carrying a sign with Swastikas. He was allegedly taking photos with Trump supporters while calling them Nazis.

Deputies say the altercations almost caused several fights as Trump supporters were pushing Rexroat out of their faces. As a Pinellas deputy tried to pull Rexroat away from the supporters, the deputy said Rexroat struck him in the arm and shoulder.

But Rexroat tells a different story.

“I thought it was a Trump supporter doing that and I just went like that,” Rexroat told 8 On Your Side as he walked out of the county jail. “There were no swastikas like it says in the police report. I can read it here. It sounds like a bunch of fabricated lies to me. That I was instigating a riot. You know?”

Scott Rexroat (WFLA Photo)

Rexroat says it was only after he was on the ground did the deputy identify himself as a law enforcement officer. He says if he had known it was a deputy he would not have tried defending himself.

Whitney, who didn’t want to use her last name, tells a similar story.

“I saw the one officer repeatedly hit him with his elbow and with his fist and I didn’t see the other officers doing that,” said Whitney. “There were no, there were other times of the day where there were almost fights, but there were no fights on that corner. “

Rexroat was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.

