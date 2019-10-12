Police: Clearwater man arrested for DUI after driving on sidewalk

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a man earlier today for driving under the influence after he was seen driving on a sidewalk.

Police say 29-year-old Corey Sapigao was driving erratically on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and drove on a sidewalk for a short time.

Sapigao was noticed by another driver near the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay and Belcher Road. He was then stopped by officers a few blocks west and was taken into custody.

Police say Sapigao told officers he’s never had a valid driver’s license in any state at any time.

He’s been booked into the Pinellas County Jail and is being charged with one count of driving without a valid license and one count of driving under the influence.

