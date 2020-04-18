Police: Body found in water near Vinoy Park in St. Pete

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have launched a death investigation after a decomposed body was found in water.

Police say the body was just east of Vinoy Park and was found around 2:08 Saturday afternoon.

At this time, there is no information on the person’s sex, identity or cause of death.

Please check back for the latest update on this story.

