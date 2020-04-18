ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have launched a death investigation after a decomposed body was found in water.
Police say the body was just east of Vinoy Park and was found around 2:08 Saturday afternoon.
At this time, there is no information on the person’s sex, identity or cause of death.
Please check back for the latest update on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat Sunday, more rain chances next week
- 10-year-old boy battles cancer & COVID-19
- Police: Body found in water near Vinoy Park in St. Pete
- ‘Project Be Kind’: Siblings start nonprofit to serve restaurant meals to first responders
- Tampa homeowner charged following Airbnb party that resulted in shooting