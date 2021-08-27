Police: Beekeeper electrocuted while removing a beehive in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image (Credit: Martin Ruegner)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 54-year-old man who had been a beekeeper since he was 8 was electrocuted while attempting to remove a beehive at a St. Petersburg home.

St. Pete police said Jeffrey Johnston and another man went to the home of a fellow church member on Wednesday. They used a bucket lift to get to the hive and Johnston touched an electrical wire. He was pronounced dead.

His son Jerick Johnston told news outlets his dad owned two bee yards, with about 15 hives at each one.

Police said they believe the death was an accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss