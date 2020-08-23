Police find 12-year-old runaway boy in Clearwater

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police say 12-year-old Jerald Yeager has been found.

ORIGINAL STORIES: The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a runaway boy from a group home.

Police say 12-year-old Jerald Yeager was last seen Saturday evening in the 1600 block of Union Street.

According to police, Yeager was last seen wearing blue shorts and a red shirt.

If you have seen Yeager or know his whereabouts, please call 727-562-4242.

