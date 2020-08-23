CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police say 12-year-old Jerald Yeager has been found.
ORIGINAL STORIES: The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a runaway boy from a group home.
Police say 12-year-old Jerald Yeager was last seen Saturday evening in the 1600 block of Union Street.
According to police, Yeager was last seen wearing blue shorts and a red shirt.
If you have seen Yeager or know his whereabouts, please call 727-562-4242.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Universal Orlando begins new Florida resident offer
- Police find 12-year-old runaway boy in Clearwater
- Domino’s Pizza to hire 20K workers
- Indian Rocks Beach man charged with manslaughter for shooting, killing friend
- ‘I look forward to seeing you next May’: Roger Penske tells fans he’ll miss them for this year’s Indy 500