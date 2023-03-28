LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department is asking Miami residents for information regarding the arrest of a plastic surgeon with ties to the disappearance of a Largo attorney.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, of Tarpon Springs, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in connection to lawyer Steven Cozzi’s disappearance. A colleague and friend of Cozzi’s who spoke exclusively with News Channel 8 Monday said Cozzi went to the office bathroom last Tuesday and never came back.

Security camera video capturing the aftermath of the incident pointed authorities to Kosowski’s Tarpon Springs home where they found blood in a vehicle spotted at the crime scene.

Hours after the lawyer disappeared, Kosowski’s red Toyota Corolla was “hit on tag readers” in the Miami area. A “BOLO,” or ‘be on the lookout,’ flyer from the department said the vehicle had Florida tag EMF-K38.

When Kosowski was pulled over in the red Corolla on Saturday, March 25, a search of his vehicle yielded a mask, a taser, brass knuckles, duct tape, sedatives with syringes, and a ballistic vest with a “substantial amount of blood located on it.”

“Kosowski is known to have been in the South Florida area in the above vehicle between March 21, 2023, and March 26, 2023,” the flyer states. “If you have any information on the subject or vehicle, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information regarding Cozzi’s whereabouts can also contact Detective Bolton with the Largo Police Department’s Investigations Division at 727-587-6730.