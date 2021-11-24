Police ask for help identifying St. Pete bank robbery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are working to identify a man accused of robbing a bank in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Police said the man walked into the Iberia Bank on 500 4th Street North and gave the teller a note demanding cash. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man is white, between the ages of 40 and 50, and over 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white bear logo, jeans and a gray Super Bowl Champion face mask.

Those with information about the man are asked to call police at 727-893-7780 or to text their tip to TIP411.

