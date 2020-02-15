Police arrest driver who hit bicyclist then left the scene in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Bessie Cooper is still in disbelief.

Her adult son was riding his bike Friday night going northbound on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg when a driver hit him.

Police say the driver got out of her car, argued with the victim and then fled the scene.

Now, 55-year-old Anthony Williams is recovering at a local hospital.

Andrew Williams (Courtesy Bessie Cooper)

“He has a broken wrist, I think his wrist is broken,” said Cooper. “And he’s real sore in his shoulders.”

Cooper didn’t go to the hospital to see her son Saturday morning because he said he wasn’t in the mood for company and wanted to rest. However, he did relay to his mother what happened on Valentine’s Day night at the intersection of 22nd Street South and 15th Avenue.

“The girl, she had her lights off and he didn’t see her coming. And she stopped after she had hit him and said, ‘You’re in the wrong. You didn’t have your lights on,'” Williams told his mother. “And he was just… on the ground, you know?”

Cooper said thankfully, a number of people were in the area when the incident happened and jotted down the license plate. That led police to 22-year-old Jazmym Gale’s home not far away from the scene.

There they found Gale’s Grey Hyundai Elantra with damage to the passenger side of the car.

Officers arrested Gale and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Deputies released her from the county jail on Saturday afternoon after she posted a $2,500 bond.

Cooper just can’t understand why Gale didn’t remain at the scene.

“In my lifetime, I hit a dog when I was working at the hospital over on 4th Street and 30th and I even stopped for that dog. You know, got out and helped that dog,” said Cooper. “And she hits a human being and keeps it moving?”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow"

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink"

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer"

Pasco SRO investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco SRO investigation"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss