Police arrest driver who hit bicyclist then left the scene in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Bessie Cooper is still in disbelief.

Her adult son was riding his bike Friday night going northbound on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg when a driver hit him.

Police say the driver got out of her car, argued with the victim and then fled the scene.

Now, 55-year-old Anthony Williams is recovering at a local hospital.

Andrew Williams (Courtesy Bessie Cooper)

“He has a broken wrist, I think his wrist is broken,” said Cooper. “And he’s real sore in his shoulders.”

Cooper didn’t go to the hospital to see her son Saturday morning because he said he wasn’t in the mood for company and wanted to rest. However, he did relay to his mother what happened on Valentine’s Day night at the intersection of 22nd Street South and 15th Avenue.

“The girl, she had her lights off and he didn’t see her coming. And she stopped after she had hit him and said, ‘You’re in the wrong. You didn’t have your lights on,'” Williams told his mother. “And he was just… on the ground, you know?”

Cooper said thankfully, a number of people were in the area when the incident happened and jotted down the license plate. That led police to 22-year-old Jazmym Gale’s home not far away from the scene.

There they found Gale’s Grey Hyundai Elantra with damage to the passenger side of the car.

Officers arrested Gale and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Deputies released her from the county jail on Saturday afternoon after she posted a $2,500 bond.

Cooper just can’t understand why Gale didn’t remain at the scene.

“In my lifetime, I hit a dog when I was working at the hospital over on 4th Street and 30th and I even stopped for that dog. You know, got out and helped that dog,” said Cooper. “And she hits a human being and keeps it moving?”

