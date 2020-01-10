Police: Angry patient makes bomb threat at Clearwater hospital—again

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a patient made a bomb threat at a hospital in Clearwater because he didn’t want to be released.

According to police, Warren Scudder, 52, was admitted to Morton Plant Hospital after complaining of chest pains following a day of drinking.

After he was medically cleared, police say he used his cell phone to call in a bomb threat at the hospital.

Scudder later told police he believed something was truly wrong with him, and he was upset that doctors had checked him out.

Scudder, 52, was arrested for false report of a bomb and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, authorities said.

Police said Schudder was arrested for making a bomb threat at the same hospital nearly five years ago after he had to wait for treatment. He served time in prison for that case.

Scudder remains at the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

