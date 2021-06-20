Police: 84-year-old St. Pete woman dies after crash involving teens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An 84-year-old woman has died after police say she got into a car crash with several teenagers.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Mary Rohan of St. Pete was driving westbound on 30th Avenue South around 2:30 p.m. and was attempting to turn left onto 34th Street South.

Police say a 2013 Infinity with five teenagers inside was going northbound on 34th Street South when Rohan’s Toyota pulled into the path of the Infinity and they crashed.

The police department says the teens inside of the Infinity got out of the car following the crash and ran. All teenagers, however, have been identified.

Officers say Rohan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

If you saw the crash or its aftermath, police are asking you to call SPPD at 727-893-7780. Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD + tip to TIP411.

