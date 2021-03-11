Police: 3 people wounded in Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured in a shooting in Clearwater Thursday night.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire Rescue were called to the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 8 p.m. for the shooting.

Two people were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg by ambulance as trauma alerts. Both are in serious condition at this time.

A third person turned up at Morton Plant Hospital with a minor gunshot wound; it is thought that may be related to the shooting call as well.

No information on a suspect or motive for the shooting has been released.