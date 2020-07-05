Police: 2 people struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews are on the north part of the beach after two people were struck by lightning.

Police say the call came in around 2:15 p.m. Sunday after a line of storms moved onshore from the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the lightning strike victims was unconscious and not breathing when officers reached him, who began CPR until lifeguards could arrive, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The victim was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition, police say.

The second victim was a few feet away from the first person and is in stable condition, CPD said.

Police say the incident happened at the end of Somerset Street about halfway between the waterline and the dunes.

