Police: 2 hospitalized after St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting in St. Petersburg sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to police.

At about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 17th Avenue South.

Police said one victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Another person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody. Further information was not immediately available.

