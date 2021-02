ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of 34th Street South early Wednesday morning and found two people dead inside a vehicle.

The street is now closed between 13th Avenue South and 15th Avenue. Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.