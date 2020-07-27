Police: 1 wounded in overnight shooting at gathering in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said one person was shot and wounded at a St. Pete intersection where a group had gathered early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on 16th Street South and 16th Avenue South around 2 a.m.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

