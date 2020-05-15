Breaking News
Police: 1 injured in St. Pete shooting

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized with injuries after a shooting in St. Petersburg overnight.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 48000 block of 18th Avenue South early Friday morning.

Police said one individual had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

