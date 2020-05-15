Police: 1 injured in St. Pete shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - In an effort to keep pets in their homes, and out of shelters, a St. Petersburg-based no-kill animal shelter has established a fund to help cover costs normally associated with proper care for our furry ones.

Friends of Strays' “Safer At Home” initiative provides those who are unable to care for their pets due to loss of income with an alternate to surrendering their animal to a shelter. Friends of Strays partnered with veterinary clinics and spay/neuter facilities, including Operation:SNIP and SPOT, as well as Pet Warehouse, to provide spay, neuter, and wellness services as well as pet supplies to St. Petersburg residents who are out of work because of the pandemic.