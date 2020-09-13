Police: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting at St. Pete gas station

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a gas station in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a Mobil gas station in the 100 block of 24th Avenue South shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said an altercation occurred between two people and one of them was shot. That person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other person was arrested on aggravated battery charges.

Further information was not immediately available.

