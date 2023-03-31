ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Taylen Mosley pleaded for help from the St. Petersburg community Friday afternoon in finding the missing 2-year-old.

An AMBER alert was issued for Taylen after his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey, was found dead Thursday afternoon in a gruesome murder scene at her home at the Lincoln Shores Apartments on 4th Street.

Taylen’s grandmother and great-aunt spoke in a press conference, asking for anyone who may know something about what happened to come forward.

“Please help us,” said Lakita Denson, Jeffrey’s mother, as she broke down in tears.

“Taylen lost his mommy so he needs his family right now,” said Theo Brickhouse-Sails, Jeffrey’s great-aunt.

Pashun Jeffery, 20 (St. Petersburg Police Department) Taylen Mosley (Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department)

According to the family, Jeffrey and her son had a very close, loving relationship before her death.

“She loved that baby,” Brickhouse-Sails said. “That baby loves her.”

Jeffrey’s great-aunt said the 20-year-old mother was an employee at CVS and had only just begun living on her own.

“This was her first month to have lived here and very happy to have a better place than what she had before,” Brickhouse-Sails said. “And for a 20-year-old, she was doing well. She wanted more out of life.”

“[She was] very outspoken, always make you laugh,” Denson said.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said Taylen’s father, who has yet to be named, is a person of interest in the case, but he refuses to speak to the police.

According to the chief, Taylen’s father was hospitalized Wednesday night after showing up at his mother’s house with cuts on his arms and hands. However, Holloway said there is no sign that he is a victim in this case.

Police plan to continue the search and will accept volunteer help at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Holloway said the search may expand to a mile radius.

“24 hours, Taylen has been missing. … We want to find this baby,” Holloway said. “That’s our goal right now. Where is this baby?”

Crime Stoppers of Pinellas has offered a reward of $5,000 for information of value to the investigation. To submit a tip, call 1-800-873-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.