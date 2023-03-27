PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon charged with first-degree murder in connection with a local lawyer’s disappearance was set to appear in court Monday.

Tarpon Springs police said Tomasz Roman Kosowski was connected to the death and disappearance of local attorney Steven Cozzi.

According to officers, Cozzi was last seen at his workplace, Blanchard Law, Tuesday. Police said he was leaving his desk to go to the bathroom and disappeared.

Investigators explained there was a strong chemical smell and small blood drops in the men’s bathroom, and further forensic work revealed a significant amount of blood in the restroom.

The investigation led to a search warrant for Kosowski’s home.

According to court records, the plastic surgeon is representing himself in a civil lawsuit filed in 2019. The suit is against individuals associated with Kosowski’s former workplace, the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery.

The law firm where Cozzi worked represented several of the defendants. Kosowski sued for negligence, breach of contract, and fraudulent misrepresentation.

“A wonderful human being, who [loved] his family, who was smart and kind, has been stolen from us,” said Lois Cozzi, the victim’s mother, sent a statement to 8 On Your Side. “It is totally senseless.”

Kosowki was booked into the Pinellas County jail at 4:15 a.m. Sunday. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in court Monday at 1:30 p.m.