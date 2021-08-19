Plant City woman arrested for stealing Bentley from Clearwater Beach home, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing a Bentley from a home in Clearwater Beach.

According to an affidavit, the theft occurred in broad daylight at a condo or apartment complex on Aug. 2.

Police said a woman entered the complex by following an authorized vehicle into the parking garage while the gate was still open. She was seen on surveillance video walking into the building while another guest was leaving.

Police said the woman casually slipped into a penthouse suite through an unlocked door, then stole the key fob for the Bentley sedan.

Days later, police identified the woman as 52-year-old Sajo Davis, and found the vehicle at her home in Plant City.

Davis was arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The report did not mention whether Davis knew the victim.

