Plans to boost business on U.S. 19 concerns some pedestrians

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater launched a website this week to boost businesses along at a seven-mile stretch of U.S. 19.

It’s controversial.

While it could be great for the local economy, that corridor is already one of the most dangerous areas in the county for pedestrians. What is the plan to combat that?

Clearwater’s Economic Development Director Denise Sanderson said they have a plan.

“The goal is to increase density and intensity in that entire corridor,” said Sanderson. “It’s meant to encourage transient ridership along the corridor.”

The government agency focusing on land use and transportation, Forward Pinellas, said it’s a good plan.

“More mixed-use development, residential, commercial units and offices make it better for PSTA to incorporate that within their bus routes,” said Al Bartolotta with Forward Pinellas. “It’s a good plan.”

For the cars stay on the road, they need to drive slower.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty asked how they can make it happen? While they can’t add speed humps along U.S. 19, some of the changes agencies are discussing to make it safer for pedestrians include:

Add more of a police presence to slow speeders down Make more narrow turning lanes so you can’t drive as fast Change major intersections to something like a diverging diamond

The city is working on a 30-year plan.

