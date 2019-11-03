Plane’s landing gear collapses while arriving in Clearwater, pilot found to have prior plane issues

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police and fire rescue crews responded to a hard landing Saturday at Clearwater Airpark.

According to Clearwater police, they responded to a call around 9 a.m. after the front landing gear of a small plane collapsed upon landing.

Police say the pilot, Mark Benedict, was the only person onboard the plane and no injuries were reported.

This, however, wasn’t the first time Benedict experienced plane problems.

In November of 2017, Benedict and his passenger made an emergency landing on Keene Road in Clearwater after his plane had an airborne engine failure.

