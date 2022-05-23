ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Commercial flights are delayed at the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport after a plane’s brakes failed during a landing Monday afternoon.

St. Petersburg fire said a duel engine Cessna prop plane hit a fence on airport property near Stoneybrook Drive and Ulmerton Road North.

According to airport officials, the pilot was in the process of landing when the plane’s brake’s failed. The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene conducting an investigation. Crews are working to clean up of fuel.

Once clean up is over, commercial flights will resume, the airport said. For PIE flight statuses click here.

This is a developing story. Check back to WFLA.com for updates.