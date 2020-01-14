Plane carrying 3 crashes on St. Petersburg runway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane with three people on board crashed at the end of a runway in St. Petersburg Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Albert Whitted Airport at 500 8th Ave. SE. around 3 p.m.
St. Ptersburg Fire and Rescue said none of the individuals inside the plane suffered any injuries.
The cause of the crash is being investigated and airport personnel will be working to salvage the plane.
