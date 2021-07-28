Pinellas woman still waiting for $1,000 deposit back after not going on photography trip

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jacqui McCurdy didn’t know who to turn to, so she contacted 8 on Your Side again!

We first instroduced you to McCurdy in May. She had paid the Florida Center for Creative Photography a $1,500 deposit for a trip to Montana. When she wasn’t able to take the trip she asked for a refund. Her calls and emails went unanswered.

Jeff Donald, the founder of the club, responded to our emails and got McCurdy a $500 money order as a partial refund. Donald e-mailed that the balance of her money would be returned by the end of June. That never happened.

A copy of the email Jeff Donald sent to 8 on Your Side.

“I thought we were off to a good start, and I was all excited,” said McCurdy. “And I guess I got my hopes up too much. I don’t even know what to think anymore. “

We called the club and went by Donald’s Clearwater home. No one answered the door. He did respond to an e-mail saying he was in Sarasota and would get in touch with us when he returned home.

Jacqui McCurdy is frustrated with the situation.

McCurdy says she’s now considering legal action, as this is no longer about the money.

“It’s not only principle, it’s principle for me and to show him that you can’t do this to people,” said McCurdy. “If I get my money back, great because I know 8 On Your Side has been instrumental in getting me some of that money back, I need the rest back to show him you can’t keep doing this.”