Pinellas woman hoping to receive $1,500 deposit back after not going on photography trip

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas county woman was at her wit’s end after she dropped $1,500 on a trip with a photography club.

Jacqui McCurdy joined the Florida Center for Creative Photography, a photography club in Pinellas County, and gave the club a deposit for a trip to Montana.

But when she couldn’t take that trip due to a personal issue, she expected to get her deposit back. When she didn’t, she contacted 8 On Your Side.

“Okay, we’ll send you your deposit. 4-6 weeks it’s going to take. I thought, okay, it’s during covid, everything is kind of odd,” said McCurdy. “6 weeks, 8 weeks, 10 weeks. Still no refund? No refund. “

McCurdy couldn’t understand. She loved being a part of the club and the executive director initially made it seem like getting a refund wouldn’t be an issue.

“It was great. They had wonderful meetings, very supportive,” said McCurdy. “Everybody knew one another. Everybody was friendly.”

Jacqui McCurdy shows off some of her favorite photographs.

McCurdy contacted 8 On Your Side, hoping to get the issue resolved.

“I knew you, and I said hey, I’m going to have to get a hold of News Channel 8,” said McCurdy. “And see if Chip can rattle some cages and get some kind of response.”

Jeff Donald is the executive director of the organization. 8 On Your Side reached out to him and we received this response.

The $1500 that Ms. McCurdy paid as a deposit is being refunded by the hotel we booked for the small group of photographers that were going to Glacier National Park. The hotel decided not to open this year due to several factors. One being restrictions, caused by the pandemic, accessing Going to the Sun road which traverses the park. The other obstacle was a labor shortage, again caused by the pandemic. Once the hotel made the decision not to open for the 2021 season, communication became difficult. Through our accountant we were finally able to get confirmation of the refunds being issued. We have received a partial refund (⅓) now, the second will be made on or around June 10 and the final deposit will be on or before June 30. We attempted to keep Ms McCurdy appraised of the situation starting back in February of this year. She never provided a phone number and we received no response from the emails we sent her. She informed us of the urgency of a refund and I responded as well as our accountant. We received no reply to our emails.” Jeff Donald, Executive Director Florida Center for Creative Photography

Eight On Your side sent Donald, McCurdy’s contact information and will stay on top of the situation and make sure it gets resolved.