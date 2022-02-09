Pinellas woman fraudulently charges employer $42,000, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman was arrested Tuesday after she used a scheme to defraud her employer for nearly $43,000, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Cheronda Hubbard, 41, of Pinellas Park was hired by Home Performance Alliance to work in marketing. While she was employed, officers said she created “fraudulent invoices” made out to her personal business, Tunnel Vision Marketing Elite LLC.

The invoices were then paid to Hubbard’s personal PayPal account totaling $42,982. She also hired her boyfriend illegally and issued payroll checks to him from the business account, police said.

The transactions were verified via subpoenas to PayPal, and Bank of America.

Hubbard was charged with scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,000).