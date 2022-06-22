PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman has been charged with first degree murdered after a man she allegedly sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lisa Bulena, 46, met the victim at a restaurant where she works, admitting to deputies she knew he was a narcotics addict.

Bulena admitted she told the victim she could get him narcotics narcotics. She also admitted she sold the victim methamphetamine, but denied selling the victim fentanyl.

The arrest affidavit states Bulena and the victim texted each other the night before the victim’s death, agreeing for Bulena to provide the victim with methamphetamine and “B,” which Buelan acknowledged “usually means ‘brown’ or ‘heroin.'”

The victim’s toxicology report listed both methamphetamine and fentanyl present in his blood. The cause of death is listed as “combined drug toxicity,” listing the drugs as the proximate cause of death.

Bulena was arrested Monday.