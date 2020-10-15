Pinellas woman admits to using heroin before crash that killed scooter rider, troopers say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A Pinellas Park woman is accused of hitting and killing a man on a scooter Tuesday afternoon while under the influence of drugs.

The fatal crash occurred around 1:22 p.m. at 66th Street and 54th Avenue North, according to troopers.

Troopers said Kaitlyn Sauer, 28, was traveling south in a Ford Explorer and ran a red light on 54th Avenue before hitting the scooter. The scooter rider, Stanley Joseph Mercier, 64, had the green light. He died at the scene.

Troopers said Sauer told them she had taken heroin and Xanax before the crash.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where she is being held on charges of violating probation for a burglary charge, possession of Lorazepam and DUI manslaughter.

