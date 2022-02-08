Pinellas woman accused of posing as roofing contractor was arrested for similar scheme in 2020, records show

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gulfport woman is under arrest after deputies said she posed as a roofing contractor then ran off with thousands of dollars. And she was already out of jail on bond, accused of running a similar scheme a few years ago

When Maxwell Sheiner heard Keyondra Walker had been arrested again, he said he was not surprised.

Deputies arrested Walker on Monday, charging her with numerous crimes including unlicensed specialty contracting, scheme to defraud and fraudulent use of personal identification.

Investigators said she worked for a roofing contractor, but had been recently fired. According to the arrest report, she used her old business cards, company letterhead and even the company’s contractor license to continue working.

In one case, she’s accused of taking nearly $3,000 from a Safety Harbor homeowner for roof work that was never even started.

Sheiner knows Walker well. He hired her in 2020 to do work at his home in St. Petersburg, as well as a property he owned on Central Avenue. He was out of the country while she was working and, when he returned, the work was either not done or not done properly.

He said he is out about $100,000 dollars.

“I want her in prison. Even if I don’t get the money back,” said Sheiner. “I thought I was going to have to seek a therapist’s help. I was so distraught. That was my retirement money. I had just moved to St. Pete.”

Authorities arrested her in 2020 on that case but she posted bond and, according to the arrest report, was back in business.

8 On Your Side went to her home in Gulfport, but a woman who answered the door claimed she wasn’t at home.

Deputy Dan DiFrancesco with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said while he can’t comment on this case specifically, advised asking a lot of questions if you are hiring a contractor.

“Getting that contractor’s name, getting all their information – as much information as you can, being precise when it comes to the work that is being done,” said Deputy DiFrancesco. “And have them draw up a schedule, a time schedule, because you don’t want this going on forever.”

You can also reach out to the Better Business Bureau or Department of Consumer Protection if you have any other questions.

Deputy DiFrancesco says unlicensed contractors operating illegally is an issue everywhere.

“This is a big problem. It’s a big problem across the country,” said Deputy DiFrancesco. “But it’s a really big problem here in Pinellas County.”