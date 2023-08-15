PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old Pinellas County School student was arrested Tuesday after making a false report of an active shooter, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a 15-year-old boy, who News Channel 8 has chosen not to identify due to his age, sent a message to another student at Palm Harbor University High School saying, “Active shooter in the building.”

The student who received the message asked, “Actually or are you messing.”

Deputies said the teen responded, “Actually” before the second student called 911. Several deputies rushed to the school anticipating a shooting.

When deputies eventually spoke with the student, he admitted to sending the messages but claimed they were a joke.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the student was arrested and taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.