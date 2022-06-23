PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater taxi driver is accused of exploiting more than $11,000 from an elderly woman who has the onset of dementia, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Elliott Collins, 64, of Clearwater, who works as a taxi driver for United Taxi, offered his telephone number to the 77-year-old victim and said she could call him directly for all her transportation needs.

According to authorities, Collins told the woman his vehicle needed repairs so he could continue services he could not afford. Deputies said the woman then paid Collins in excess of $11,000 across multiple transactions to pay for the maintenance of his leased vehicle.

However, the manager for United Taxi told deputies Collins does not pay for the repairs or maintenance of the vehicle. Deputies said Collins instead used the funds for his own benefit.

He was charged with exploitation of elderly or disabled adult and scheme to defraud (less than $20,000). Bond was set at $10,000.