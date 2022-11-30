ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority shared that more than 70,000 riders have taken advantage of its new SunRunner since the October launch.

The bus system takes people from downtown St. Petersburg to popular area beaches. The bus ride is currently free for people to give it it try.

According to Stephanie Rank, PSTA Communications & Public Relations Manager more people are taking advantage of the service during weekends.

“People use it to get to the various events whether that’s in downtown St. Petersburg or even events in the beach area,” Rank said.

In April 2023, SunRunner fares will be $2.25 a ride.