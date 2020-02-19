Pinellas students taste-test new food items for 2020-21 school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Happening today, students from select schools in Pinellas County are set to participate and pick new food items to have on the menu for next school year.
This is all a part of Student Food Connection where students from six different schools in the county will try nearly 30 different items and give their feedback.
The food items include breakfast and lunch ideas that are both savory and sweet.
