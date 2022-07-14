PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County student who feeds dozens of local foster families needs help delivering meals.

Laura Kopec is entering her senior year at Palm Harbor University High School. She and her sister have been providing meals for those struggling with food insecurity for three years.

The siblings are co-founders of a non-profit called ‘Feeding the Fosters’. So far, they’ve served more than 40,000 meals to 65 families.

Kopec said she’s noticed a 30%-50% drop in meal deliveries as volunteers deal with higher food and gas prices. Now, she’s hoping other students will step up and help.

“Start it as students and being younger and trying to make an impact for other students, you’re not really sure if that’s going to be feasible and for us. We’re very grateful for that,” Kopec said.

The non-profit is raising funds to cover the costs of food and holiday meals through a virtual auction.

You can access the ‘Christmas in July’ auction here: BiddingOwl – Feeding the Fosters Auction.