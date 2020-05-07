Pinellas sheriff’s office launches tool for updates on beaches, parking lots

Breaking News
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The PInellas County Sheriff’s Office is launching an online tool that will provide real-time updates on the capacity of beaches, parking lots and bridges in the county.

Beginning Friday at 1 p.m., residents and travelers can visit this website to plan ahead.

Citizens can look up areas of the beach that are open, reaching capacity or closed before they arrive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it will also be posting status updates throughout the weekend on Facebook and Twitter.

